StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
