StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.