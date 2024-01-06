StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
AP stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
