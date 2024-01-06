Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $700.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $573.99 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $345.70 and a one year high of $647.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,955. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

