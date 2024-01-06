Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

