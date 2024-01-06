Stephens Consulting LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.