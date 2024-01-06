Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

