Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.