Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.