Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.24

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 11893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.
Sekisui House Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.
Sekisui House Company Profile
Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.
