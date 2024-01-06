Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $636.41. The stock has a market cap of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $587.99 and its 200-day moving average is $545.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

