Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

