Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

