Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.