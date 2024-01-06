Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
