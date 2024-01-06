Request Price Reaches $0.0841 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $84.09 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,610.17 or 0.99962349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011539 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010820 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00188546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08390116 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,233,954.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.