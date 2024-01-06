Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.