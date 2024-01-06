Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
