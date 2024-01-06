Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $913.17. The company had a trading volume of 486,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,497. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $833.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $924.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

