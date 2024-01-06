Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

