Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,454,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,934,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,282,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,403,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

