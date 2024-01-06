Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.00. 3,841,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

