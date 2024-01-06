Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average of $280.33. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

