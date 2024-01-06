Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. 535,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

