Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,551. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

