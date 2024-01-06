Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.