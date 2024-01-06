Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PKE opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.