PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Up 2%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.60 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 477.40 ($6.08). Approximately 207,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 372,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

