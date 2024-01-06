NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several research firms have commented on NVA. ATB Capital upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. 22.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.93 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.60.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.6896024 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

