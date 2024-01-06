NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). Approximately 8,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

NetScientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.14. The stock has a market cap of £13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -453.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Get NetScientific alerts:

NetScientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.