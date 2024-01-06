Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

