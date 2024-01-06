Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
