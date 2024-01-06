Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.24. 5,974,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

