Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 239,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 43,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,906,574. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.