MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 1,507 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,823,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.