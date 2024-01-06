Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marcus stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $449.66 million, a PE ratio of 236.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marcus by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

