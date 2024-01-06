Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $310,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

