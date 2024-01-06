Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 9,005 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $276,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

