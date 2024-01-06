Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.