Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $399.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,038,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,028,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00377193 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $390.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
