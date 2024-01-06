Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

