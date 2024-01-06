KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.39. The stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.