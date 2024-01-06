Kennedy Investment Group Sells 673 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 979,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

