Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

HON traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.53. 2,677,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

