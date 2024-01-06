Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 330 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

