Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

