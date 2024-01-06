Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.35. 7,421,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

