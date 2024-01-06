J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.59

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 5393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

