J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

