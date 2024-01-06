iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 155,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 2,076,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

