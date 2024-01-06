iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

