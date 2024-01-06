iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 9,035,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

