Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

