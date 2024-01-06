Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,360,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

